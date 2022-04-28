Nodwin Gaming x LOCO BGMI LAN Event: All you need to know about the All Stars Invitational

The rise of BGMI esports has prompted Nodwin Gaming and LOCO to co-organize the game's first-ever LAN tournament; it has been two years since players last participated in a LAN tournament back in the PUBG Mobile days.

The tournament is already under way and is living up to the expectations of the fans and players across the country. As an invitational tournament, it is a pioneering event in the history of the game.

Things BGMI players and fans need to know about the ongoing LAN event

The ongoing LAN event is being organized in a special auditorium in Delhi and began its journey yesterday. It is set to continue until April 28.

Although the first day saw the matches begin at 6 pm IST, the second and third days will see a delayed start at 9 pm IST. This is due to the fact that the previous timing was clashing with the ongoing official tournament BMOC, which is set to begin Round 2.

The LAN event is witnessing 16 invited BGMI esports teams (who have performed consistently over the last few months) fight it out to see which team emerges as the Nodwin x LOCO BGMI All Stars Invitational champion.

Here's a look at the teams.

Team Insane GodLike Esports Team Solo Mid (TSM) Team X Spark Revenant Esports Team XO Rivalry Esports 8 Bit Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orange Rock 7Sea Esports Team Enigma Forever Enigma Gaming Global Esports Team Blind

Although the crowd-favorite Team Soul was invited, they had to withdraw their names at the last moment due to Goblin's health issues; Goblin is one of the primary assaulters of the team.

Team Insane took their spot and performed well on the first day.

Prize pool

The ongoing LAN tournament has a whopping prize pool of 55 lakhs INR. Each time will be paid based on their performance during the tournament. The MVP of the tournament will as be rewarded handsomely.

Here's a detailed look at the prize pool distribution of the tournament.

Winners - 25 lakhs INR

2nd place - 12 lakhs INR

3rd place - 5 lakhs INR

4th place - 1.5 lakhs INR

5th place - 1.10 lakhs INR

6th place - 80K INR

7th place - 60K INR

8th place - 50K INR

9th place - 40K INR

10th place - 40K INR

11th place - 40K INR

12th place - 30K INR

13th place - 30K INR

14th place - 30K INR

15th place - 20K INR

16th place - 20K INR

MVP of the tournament - 1 lakh INR

Casters

Nodwin Gaming unveiled the casters of the LAN event via an Instagram post on their official handle. These casters will lend their voice to the event so the audience can gain insights about players, matches, and stats.

Nodwin has acquired the services of experienced casters like Ocean Sharma, Varun "ISuperJonny" John, and Ketan "K18" Patel (for Hindi commentary). The dynamic trio has cast multiple PUBG Mobile and BGMI tournaments in the past. And their involvement is sure to facilitate fan enjoyment.

"Bloter Gaming" Singh and Neeraj "Nekrouu" Sangle have been superb in the English commentary box as well. And the same goes for Tamil casters Prabhakaran "Midfail" and Vishnu "Randy" Priyan. They have successfully managed to attract crowd attention to the livestream.

