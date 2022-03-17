PUBG Mobile 1.9 update official release date and time for all regions

The Battle Royale title, PUBG Mobile, has established itself as one of the leading names in the mobile gaming market, uplifting the PUBG brand globally. The developers, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games work in tandem to provide the best experience for their users.

They introduce updates at periodic intervals to enhance the BR experience of players. Since these updates bring in several new features, modes, events, and items, they create great hype amongst players who eagerly wait to enjoy the new additions to the battlegrounds.

The 1.9 update is the second major update of the year and is scheduled to bring the Fourth Anniversary Mode, celebrating the game's success over the last four years.

After a month of BETA testing, which witnessed testers finding errors to eradicate them before the release, the developers gave a green signal to the update.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update's release time and date for Android and iOS users across the world

Although the developers announced the initial release date to be March 18 through an Instagram post, the latest patch notes released on PUBG Mobile's official website unveiled that the 1.9 update would be rolled out from 11 AM UTC on March 16.

As a result, the update has already started rolling out on different devices across various nations. However, millions of players are yet to get the update on either the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

The developers have urged them to wait for the time being as all devices will be getting the update by 12 AM UTC on March 18.

The developers have also requested users to keep adequate free space (at least 2GB) on their devices to download the 1.9 update. Furthermore, they are asked to check if they are connected to a Wifi network or have sufficient data.

They must also inform their in-game friends to download the update as PUBG Mobile players cannot play with their friends running a different version. The update size for Android users is 789 MB and for iOS users is 1.88 GB.

Time of 1.9 update's release in different regions across the globe on March 16

Bangladesh: 6 AM Nepal: 5:45 AM England: 12 AM Pakistan: 5 AM Russia: 5-6 AM Indonesia: 6-7 AM Japan: 10 AM

Note: The game is banned in India and the readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading or playing it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha