PUBG Mobile x Warframe collaboration: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the biggest brands in the mobile gaming market. Hailing from the Battle Royale genre, the game is played by millions across the globe, resulting in the rise of the game's esports scenario.

Developed by Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games, the game introduces various events to elevate players' Battle Royale experience. However, in the last few months, most of these events that have appeared in the game have resulted from the game's collaboration with popular brands from various fields.

The popular video game, Warframe, is a recent addition to collaborations.

What to expect from PUBG Mobile's latest collaboration with Warframe

Earlier today, PUBG Mobile took to their official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce a collaboration with a popular video game Warframe. Although no teaser or trailer video was added to the announcement, the news of the collaboration has got the gaming community buzzing.

The collaboration with Warframe is the fourth collaboration of the game in quick succession. While the collaboration with Arcane witnessed the introduction of Mirror World mode in 2021, the collaborations with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise and the popular Japanese manga series in the ongoing 1.8 update have seen massive success.

Developed by Panic Button games and published by Digital Extremes, Warframe is a popular action game, available for gamers playing on PC, Xbox 360, and Playstation. This collaboration will help mobile gamers across the globe experience the thrill of Warframe while treading on their favorite battlegrounds.

The upcoming 1.9 update of the game (to be released on March 18) was also confirmed today by the developers through an Instagram post. This collaboration does not feature in the expected events column. Hence, it can be surmised that the collaboration with Warframe, in all probability, might appear in the 1.10 update in May.

Players can expect new modes and events to get incorporated into PUBG Mobile once the collaboration goes live. Furthermore, Indian players playing BGMI can also expect the collaboration to be introduced on that version, as all previous collaborations have appeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Srijan Sen