PUBG Mobile 1.8 update release date and time for all regions 

Krafton and Tencent Games are working in tandem to introduce several in-game updates to PUBG Mobile. This is being carried out to enrich the battle royale experience for players across the world.

The buzz regarding these periodic updates is massive. As a result, the new 1.8 update's release has also created hype amongst players who have been waiting for its release for so long.

The beta testing program for the 1.8 update has been live since December, and the developers have finally announced the release date for the major update in the global version of the game.

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile x Spider-Man: No Way Home mode is expected to be introduced as a result of the game's collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

When will the new 1.8 PUBG Mobile update be released?

According to the official announcement, the new 1.8 update will arrive on January 12. The update will be rolled out across countries and devices from 11 AM UTC. However, unlike previous updates, this update will not see the server being taken offline.

The developers have urged players to keep enough free storage space on their phones and have a suitable network connection to download the update when it is available on their devices. Furthermore, players must keep in mind that in-game friends with different versions of the title will not be able to play together.

Update Rewards: PUBG Mobile players across the globe are subjected to getting the following rewards upon downloading the update:

3000 BP

100 AG currency

Aureate Assassin Helmet (limited for three days of use)

Time of update's release in different regions on January 12:

Bangladesh: 5 PM

Nepal: 4:45 PM

England: 11 AM

Pakistan: 4 PM

USA: 6 AM (New York Time)

Russia: 4-5 PM

Indonesia: 6-7 PM

Japan: 10 PM

Exploring the Aftermath Map (Image via Krafton)

Players should download the update to experience the new modes, events, and the Aftermath map ( the first unranked map in PUBG Mobile). They can also enjoy the Spider-Man-themed mode on Erangel from January 12 and on Livik from January 15.

Edited by Shaheen Banu