PUBG Mobile x Spider-Man collaboration and free reward officially announced

PUBG Mobile, since its initial release a few years back, has become one of the most popular games on mobile. A free-to-play battle royale game, it has gradually widened its player base worldwide. With this increased player base, the game has brought in several updates and collaborations.

PUBG Mobile has recently seen a few collaborations that introduced new themes and modes in the game. The ongoing 1.7 update saw the introduction of the Mirror World mode, resulting from the game's collaboration with Arcane.

The game has now made an official announcement for another massive collaboration with Marvel's Spider-Man.

Everything to know about PUBG Mobile x Spiderman collaboration

PUBG Mobile has ventured into collaborations with various organizations. However, the upcoming one is going to ignite a craze amongst players in the mobile gaming community, as the association is with the famous Spider-man franchise.

PUBG Mobile first teased the news in an Instagram post that showed a picture of a Level 3 Spetsnaz helmet held by Spider-Man's web. The caption highlighted how Spider-Man would appear swinging in both theaters and the game.

The collaboration will promote Spider-Man's new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film boasts a cast of Zendaya (as Michelle "MJ" Jones), Willem Dafoe (as Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (as Doctor Octopus), and Tom Holland as (Peter Parker and Spider-Man).

Spider-Man: No Way Home stands on the threshold of its global release in theaters on December 16. With this collaboration, both the game and the Spider-Man franchise may benefit from both the gaming and cinematic world converging

Also Read Article Continues below

In another recent post on Instagram, PUBG Mobile picturized Spider-Man swinging from a building. The free in-game reward has also been disclosed in this post. Players will soon be able to get free Spider-Man graffiti at the game's preheat event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer