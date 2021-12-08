Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is often involved in official collaborations with other major organizations. Mirror World mode in the game is the result of the collaboration of BGMI with Arcane.

Mirror World mode was introduced in the game along with the new 1.7 update on November 19. Many players have played the mode to experience the new theme and get their hands on exciting rewards that can only be obtained by completing Mirror World exclusive missions.

What are the top 3 BGMI tips and tricks to win more matches in Mirror World mode?

1) Land on Nimbus islands and take initial fights

Several squads drop on the Nimbus islands to take on initial fights. This increases the number of finishes for a player and acts as the perfect start to a Battle Royale mode match in BGMI.

The Nimbus islands divided into "P" and "Z" islands are reminiscent of the "Rising Temple," which appeared in-game during the "Pharaoh Rises" event last year. However, it is seen that the Nimbus islands attract a lot more players than the Rising Temple.

Since the islands are divided into two, each having its geography but plenty of loot, they become the attraction centers. Players can respawn on the main map even after getting killed on the Nimbus islands.

2) Indulge in fight on Champion Islands

BGMI is a Battle Royale game, and this mode requires players to have the best strategy to win matches. The Champion islands are further divided into A and B islands.

When the timer strikes zero, several portals open on the maps that let players reach the Mirror World, where they can transform into heroes and take fights with other players and pick up easy kills. Players can either take the shape of Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn and can use their respective weapons only.

Spending time on the Champion Islands will increase kills and provide players the luxury to fight fewer opponents when they come down on the main map. Moreover, after the players are killed on the Champion islands, they can parachute down to the main map and then play accordingly.

3) Use Hexcrystal to your advantage

Hexcrystals can be found on the Champion Islands and in the vicinities of the main map. Hexcrystals are used effectively to get more loot and supplies according to the players' needs, increasing their chances of winning more matches.

Players can get their hands on AWM, Groza, or AUG A3, which are otherwise found exclusively on air-drops with the help of Hexcrystals. Furthermore, players can also order shields and Jungle magazines to gain an advantage during fights.

