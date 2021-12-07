BGMI x Arcane official collaboration dates announced

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PlayersUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. As such, with PUBG Mobile known for its major collaborations, the same is being reflected in BGMI as well.

PUBG Mobile and BGMI have recently collaborated with Arcane, the popular 2021 Netflix animated series based on the League of Legends video game. Since the web series was released, anime lovers and gamers worldwide have thronged the streaming service to watch the show.

The BGMI 1.7 update, which was released on November 19, 2021, introduced the Mirror World theme and maps on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik. The Mirror World was created in-game based on the web series Arcane.

What are the BGMI x Arcane official collaboration dates and how to get rewards?

In a recent Instagram post on BGMI's official Instagram handle, the official collaboration dates were announced. According to the post, BGMI Players can comment and win rewards from December 7-12, 2021.

Players can not only enjoy playing the BGMI Mirror World modes on the event-specific maps in the game, but also take part in the huge giveaway announced by Krafton. Four lucky winners will be entitled to win permanent character outfits.

Players have to follow a few simple steps mentioned below to earn an opportunity to get a permanent Arcane character suit from either Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn or Jayce.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Players need to follow BGMI on Instagram.

Step 2: Drop a comment listing the reasons why they love the Mirror World.

Step 3: Players need to mention their in-game IDs and use the hashtags #BGMIXARCANE and #BGMI

Step 4: Players who have already participated can ask their friends, crewmates, clanmates and squad members to like their comment on the post, which will gradually increase their chances of winning.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee