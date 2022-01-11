PUBG Mobile 1.8 update expected release date and time

It is hard to overstate the enthusiasm surrounding PUBG Mobile updates, given that they bring in multiple changes to elevate the player’s experience. The upcoming 1.8 patch has generated a great deal of hype among players ever since the start of the beta testing program in late December 2021.

Beta tests give players a taste of what is in store for them, which has made it even more difficult for them to wait. Players can expect the new update to house a plethora of exciting features, especially considering PUBG's collaboration with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The developers have made no official announcements regarding the update's release date for the global version.

PUBG Mobile 1.8 expected release date and time

A popular conjecture in the community suggests that the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.8 update might arrive on 12 January, 2022.

This is based on one of PUBG Mobile Vietnam's Instagram posts, which roughly translates to "Look forward to the next version with surprise." The picture in the post has a date of 12 January 2022, hence the date mentioned above.

Usually, the official patch notes for the update are released a day before the patch. However, it is worth noting that the developers have not yet published patch notes for the 1.8 update. Subsequently, players have a lot of questions about it.

The moderator's answer about the release date of 1.8 version (Image via Discord)

When a player inquired about the release of the 1.8 update in the official Discord server, one of the moderators answered that the patch notes would be announced in the game news section in the coming week.

Based on the information available thus far, gamers expect the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.8 version in about 1 to 2 days. Moreover, the existing Royale Pass ends on 17 January 2022 at 0 UTC, and the update is generally released a few days prior.

The game’s updates generally start rolling out from 0 UTC, i.e., 5:30 AM IST and are fully available by 1-2 UTC, i.e., 6:30-7:30 PM IST. Additionally, the game's servers are not taken down for maintenance.

Note: This is just an expected date and time as the developers have not officially announced it.

