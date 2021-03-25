When it comes to mobile gaming, the battle-royale genre is incomplete without PUBG Mobile. Exciting matches and regular updates make it a favorite among thousands of mobile gamers.

PUBG Mobile has various versions across different regions around the world. Apart from a few minor changes, all the versions' game mechanics and gameplay are the same.

List of PUBG Mobile versions available for different regions

These are the versions of PUBG Mobile meant for different regions around the world:

1. PUBG Mobile (Global version)

Image via BlueStacks

This is the main version of PUBG Mobile, which is available in the majority of the countries. When it comes to big esports tournaments, this version is chosen.

2. PUBG Mobile KRJP

Image via Google Play Store

When it comes to regional versions, this one is the most popular. The game has its own in-game currency known as Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to buy skins and accessories.

3. PUBG Mobile VN

Image via Google Play Store

This is the Vietnamese version of the game, which VNG Game Publishing has released. The UI of the language has been switched to Vietnamese for the benefit of the players from Vietnam.

4. PUBG Mobile Taiwan

Image via pubg-mobile-Taiwan.agrariasundertaker.online

This version of PUBG Mobile has been published by HotCool Games, keeping in mind the Taiwanese players' needs. The game can be played on both Android and iOS devices in Taiwan.

5. Game for Peace

Image via Firstpost

This is the Chinese version of the game. Game for Peace was released in 2019 by Tencent Games, keeping in mind the Chinese government's restrictions.

Note: PUBG Mobile India is in the works, as announced by PUBG Corporation. Even though no official release date has been revealed, Indian battle-royale enthusiasts eagerly await the game.

