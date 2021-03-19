PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, is enjoyed by players around the world. Regardless of a few key differences, both offer exciting gameplay.

Players can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite on devices with 3 GB RAM. However, this article lists some of the other games similar to the popular BR title. Players who enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite should explore the games on this list.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for mid-range phones

5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 3 GB RAM devices (2021)

1. Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Wallpaper Cave

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have often been compared given their similarity and popularity. While there are variations, quite a few similarities exist between the two. Free Fire has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

In this title, 50 players jump out of an airplane and fight to be the last person standing. A match lasts for around 10 minutes, depending on the survival tactics of the players.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Advertisement

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

ScarFall is quickly becoming popular in the battle-royale genre. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can arm themselves with two primary weapons and one secondary weapon.

Players have the option of customizing their characters with the skins provided in the game. The title has a cool feature that gives players three chances to respawn, thereby increasing their shot at survival.

Download it from here.

3. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via GGOP Gaming (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, a battle-royale match lasts for about 15 minutes in this title. The file size of Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 is only 99 MB, and it can be downloaded for free.

Advertisement

The map of this title covers 4 km * 4 km, and there are many vehicles strewn around the map. This game has a new car and boat driving system, which will make the vehicles even smoother.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via The CGGuides - Gameplay & Walkthrough (YouTube)

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter might not be as realistic as PUBG Mobile Lite, but the underlying theme of shooting and survival is the same. The title has a decent arsenal of over 30 weapons.

The map is surrounded by mountains and a dead zone which players must avoid. The game has easy, intuitive controls and comes with an auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

5. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Malavida

Advertisement

This game also has a good collection of realistic weapons. The sound of rapid gunfire makes the experience better.

Suppliers form an important part of the loot. Players can also pick up medic kits offered by the title as a precaution. This game can also be enjoyed offline by opting for story mode.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners.