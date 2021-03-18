Players often choose PUBG Mobile Lite because it offers compact gameplay. The matches in this title are short and more exciting compared to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite can also run quite smoothly on mid-range phones.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for mid-range phones

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This battle royale title is appreciated by players for its good graphics. Like in PUBG Mobile Lite, players can use vehicles to escape from enemies or reach the safe zone in time.

The game does not have guns, but has 2x, 4x, and 8x scopes lying around in buildings and shelters. Players will also need to look out for shrinking safe zones while battling opponents.

#2 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

When it comes to mobile games, Free Fire is a common name in the battle royale genre. The game comes up with exciting updates from time to time, which brings in new modes, characters, and more.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the matches in this title last for about 10 minutes each. However, instead of 60, the number of players per match are limited to 50.

#3 - Ghosts Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy other modes apart from the battle royale mode in this title. The game has a collection of weapons like rifles, machine guns, shotguns, pistols, etc.

Ghosts Fire has a wide range of characters, and players can unlock new characters with the progress of the game. The game is quite popular and has 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

#4 - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

This battle royale game also offers realistic weapons like PUBG Mobile Lite. The title has a weapon control system that enhances the shooting feature.

Each battle royale match lasts for about 15 minutes, depending on the survival tactics of the player. From sea to mountains, the map of the title have diverse terrains and cover an area of 4 km*4 km.

#5 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title offers players with fun character skins to dress up their characters. Players will also be reminded of Minecraft due to the block-like characters featured in this title.

Players can not only enjoy battle royale matches but also take part in exciting PVP matches offered by the title. Grand Battle Royale can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

