PUBG Mobile 1.8 latest beta APK download link, file size and more

The PUBG Mobile beta version allows gamers to not only test new features before they are released, but also to share feedback and report bugs for an improved experience when the feature is added to the global version. With the 1.8 beta out the past few days, it has provided an 8v8 TDM on the Santorini map, Aftermath mode, Spider-Man IP themed game modes and more.

Players eager to try it can obtain the beta version through the APK file provided by the developers. However, they will require an Invitation Code to gain access to it, which may be generated within the global version of the game.

Installation guide for PUBG Mobile 1.8 beta

Here are the download links for the APK file:

1.8 beta 32-bit: Click here

1.8 beta 64-bit: Click here

The procedure for installing the game is as follows:

Step 1: Players should start by downloading the 1.8 beta APK.

Note: The 32-bit file is 633 MB in size, while the 64-bit file is 716 MB.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they must run the file and switch on the 'Install from Unknown Source' option when prompted.

The two resource packs (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: After the installation, users can open the 1.8 beta and the option to download the resource pack will be displayed. Gamers should select their preferred option between the Low-spec and HD resource packs.

Obviously, they need to ensure there is enough space on their device before proceeding with the installation.

Invitation Code is a must for entering the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: Next, they can sign in using a guest account, and a message will appear asking them for the Invitation Code to access the beta. As the message reads, the code is compulsory to access it.

Step 5: Players must finally click 'OK' to enter the game's 1.8 beta version and test all the new features.

There is a possibility of an error if the file that users have downloaded is incomplete. In such situations, the APK file must be redownloaded. This should also be done in case of a parsing error. Since this is a beta version, there may be several bugs and glitches that users can report.

