PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK download link for low-end Android devices

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update has been positively received by players, thanks to the inclusion of exciting new features that it brings to the table and the commencement of the long-awaited PUBG Mobile x Arcane collaboration. The patch was released on 16 November 2021. Players can download the latest version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

As always, Android users can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile through the APK file from the official website. Furthermore, the developers have also provided a compact APK file for players with unstable internet connections.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, and thus users from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the file.

Steps to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.7 version

You should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, you must visit PUBG Mobile’s official website to get the APK file for the 1.7 update. Here is the link to the site.

You can download the preferred pack (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: Once the website loads, you can tap on the desired APK download button.

As mentioned earlier, you have two PUBG Mobile 1.7 update APK file options: Regular APK file, which is 989 MB in size, or the compact APK, which requires 698 MB of storage.

In the case of compact APK, you will have to download additional resource pack (Image via PUBG Mobile)

However, it is essential to note that users utilizing the compact file will have to download an additional resource pack within the game. The size of the pack is

Low-spec Resource Pack: 296.7 MB

HD Resource Pack: 576.4 MB

You should ensure that there is enough storage available before proceeding.

Step 3: After the download is complete, you can open your phone’s settings to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if you haven't done this previously.

Step 4: Install the APK, and once it's complete, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile 1.7 and test out the new game mode.

If an error occurs during installation, you may redownload the APK from the website and follow the steps again.

