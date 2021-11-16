PUBG Mobile 1.7 update patch notes: Mirror World mode, new Royale Pass, and more

Following a successful beta test, the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update has been made available to players all around the world. As with all previous iterations of the game, the developers have crammed in several new features.

PUBG Mobile has also released official patch notes for the 1.7 version of the game, which can be seen on their official website.

This provides players with an overview of all of the changes that have been made to the well-known battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update patch notes

Brand New Mode

Mirror World (Starts November 16, 2021)

With the two dimensions merge, a unique Mirror Island will be available in PUBG Mobile.

Enter the floating Mirror Island and fight as heroes from the League of Legends' official animated series ARCANE.

Transform into either Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn to battle against other players with new weapons and skills.

New Royale Pass

Royale Pass Month 5: Mirror Realm starts on November 19, 2021 and ends on December 19, 2021

It brings in plenty of attractive cosmetics, including Vanguard Suit and Lethal Creepster set alongside a backpack and KAR98K and MK47 skins.

Reintroduction of modes

Vikendi – Starts November 16, 2021 with support for rooms and spectating.

Metro Royale: Reunion – Arrives on November 22, 2021 with the new Carry feature.

Survive Till Dawn: Commences on November 25, 2021 and is available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It also has support for rooms and spectating.

Infection Mode: Commences on November 25, 2021 and will open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Payload 2.0: Available from November 29, 2021 every Monday, Saturday, and Sunday with support for rooms and spectating.

Runic Power: Arrives on November 30, 2021 and is available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Combat Changes

Marksman rifle balanced

SLR: Increased recovery speed, increased bullet speed.

SKS: Slightly increased recovery speed and increased bullet speed.

Mini14: Increased damage at long range.

VSS: Slightly increased the weapon's damage.

New Carry feature

You can carry knocked teammates and opponents and move them to another location.

Experience Improvement

Season C1S3 starts on November 19, 2021 and runs until January 17, 2022.

Enhanced download screen, sensitivity screen, and button settings.

Improved the presentation of some in-match information.

