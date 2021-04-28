Is Apex Legends Mobile an alternative to PUBG Mobile? All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most awaited titles in the mobile battle royale segment, currently dominated by games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile.

The game by Electronic Arts has managed to generate quite the buzz since its initial announcement.

To the delight of fans, the first phase of closed beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile started on Android devices today. It has only been made accessible for Indian users, though it will be available in the Philippines in May.

The game is built on the original gameplay and will undoubtedly provide a whole different experience to players on handheld devices. To begin with, Apex Legends Mobile will offer certain original legends from the base title and the World's Edge map.

It is not fair to compare Apex Legends Mobile as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. Though the game belongs to the same genre, EA's offering features several distinctive elements, providing a unique BR experience to mobile users.

#1 - Legendary Characters

Beta testing is currently underway in India (Image via EA)

Players can choose the legends from a comprehensive roster based on their playing style and preference. In contrast, PUBG Mobile doesn't feature such an element.

The feature of Legends makes the game even more strategic, with each player performing their specific roles on the battleground.

#2 - Multiplayer Squads

World's Edge map (Image via SilverKnightYT / YouTube)

Both titles feature squad modes, but there is a stark difference, with Apex Legends having only three members in a squad and only 20 teams in a match. This changes the dynamics of the game.

The Google Play description of the game reads:

"Multiplayer squads, first-person and third-person shooter gameplay, and innovative combat are waiting for you on the battlefield! Jump into intense combat where survival is the only thing that matters. Prove that you have what it takes to make it out alive."

These outstanding features indeed make Apex Legends Mobile quite an attractive option on the handheld platform, and it will undeniably have a significant impact. It would be fascinating to see what the developers bring to the table.

In the end, both Apex Legends Mobile and PUBG Mobile are leagues of their own and have massive fan followings on their existing platforms. Even though they might have some generic features in common, they aren't comparable.

