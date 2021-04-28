Battle Royale fans worldwide are in for a treat as the closed beta test for Apex Legends Mobile has begun today for Android devices. Currently, Apex Legends Mobile’s closed beta is only available for Indian users. Meanwhile, it is scheduled to start later next month in the Philippines.

The beta has commenced in India

To participate in the beta test, players will have to pre-register for it on the Google Play Store. Also, since the beta slots are limited and therefore not everyone is guaranteed access to the game.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile: Will Respawn Entertainment's new FPS shooter overtake PUBG, COD Mobile, and Free Fire in the Indian gaming community?

How to Download Apex Legends Mobile beta version on Android devices

Players need to pre-register to download the game (Image via EA)

As stated earlier, players need to pre-register to have a chance at accessing the beta version of Apex Legends Mobile Players. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Visit the official Google Play Store page of Apex Legends Mobile. Players can reach it using the link provided below:

Advertisement

Apex Legends on Google Play Store: Click here.

Tap on the pre-register button

Step 2: Tap on the ‘‘Pre-register’’ button.

If players have been invited for early access, they will be able to download the game.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, confirming the pre-registration process. Players can toggle on the 'Automatic Install' option to install the game when it is available.

If players have been included for early access, they will be able to download it by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the same page as Apex Legends on the Play Store. Utilize the link provided above to do so.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘‘Download’’ option. The game will soon be downloaded on their Android devices.

Advertisement

Players will have to create an account.

Step 3: After the download and in-game patches are complete, players must create an Apex Legends Mobile account to access the game on their mobile phones.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile Beta: All you need to know