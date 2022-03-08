4 tips to win Jujutsu Kaisen game mode in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (March 2022)

Since its release in July 2021, BGMI has followed in the footsteps of its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile, and has emerged as one of the country's leading BR games for mobile devices. To increase the popularity of both versions, the developers often introduce theme modes that celebrate the game's collaboration with famous brands.

The ongoing collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen has already seen a lot of players treading on the battlegrounds of the themed maps.

However, with new players joining the game daily, it becomes necessary for them to approach the matches using strategies that will help them earn a "Chicken Dinner." This mode will also help them enrich their BR experience considerably.

Tips that BGMI and PUBG Mobile players can follow to win Jujutsu Kaisen themed matches

1) Use the recall feature

The themed events of Jujutsu Kaisen and Spider-Man: No Way Home have seen the incorporation of the recall feature. Players killed in-game have a chance to get back in the match using this feature after getting recalled by one of their surviving teammates.

The recall feature has helped players play more freely, helping them showcase their gun power during fights while eliminating opponents.

2) Use the Cursed Object Crates

Among the different features added to the new Jujutsu Kaisen mode in BGMI and PUBG Mobile, the Cursed Object Crates has reportedly earned the most popularity.

Players flock to these crates to get their hands on the great loot it contains. The crates can be found across different locations in the themed mode maps of Erangel and Livik. Since it provides decent loot to players, it helps them survive hot-drops and progress further to win matches.

3) Make proper use of Cursed Corpse Grenades

Cursed Corpse Grenades, when used, spawns the Cathy monster, indicated on the map of all players participating in the match. These can be used in big cities where players can take TPP and knock down any rushing squad trying to destroy the monster to get loot.

4) Stick to the squad

Sticking to the squad has always proved beneficial in BR classic mode matches in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The same is applicable for Jujutsu Kaisen themed mode matches as well.

Squads that stick together can perform better than others as each teammate can provide cover fire to the other teammates and revive each other after getting knocked out.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha