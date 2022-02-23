BGMI Jujutsu Kaisen game mode: Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenades functions explained

The developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., have always tried to introduce new features and events to enrich the players' experience. Accruing such a massive fanbase in such a short time is testament to the fact that gamers in the country have recognized the efforts of the developers.

The most recent February update of the game has introduced a new theme mode available in ranked classic matches, which celebrates the game's collaboration with the popular Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Following collaborations with Arcane and Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, this is the third collaboration of the game in quick succession.

The new Jujutsu Kaisen mode has several unique features that attract a lot of players. However, Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenades have become the most popular features available on the exclusive themed mode maps of Erangel and Livik.

Analysing the Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenades of BGMI's Jujutsu Kaisen mode

In the new collaboration, the classic mode maps of Erangel and Livik contain exclusive items like Cursed Object Crates and Cursed Corpse Grenade. Both of these items have their own functions, and, if used properly can help players gain an advantage over others.

Cursed Object Crates are located around the vicinities on the two maps. Each map contains a total of 10 Cursed Object Crates, which when opened provides great loot to players.

The crates also contain Sukuna Fingers, which are required to obtain the C2S4 Jujutsu Sorcery Fantasy title.

Furthermore, all players in the squad can open the crates to get some loot, which increases the crates' effectiveness. However, since many players are eyeing the crates, precautionary measures need to be taken.

On the other hand, Cursed Corpse Grenades are available like any other utility in BGMI. When these are thrown at an open space, it summons Cathy Boss. These creatures can retaliate when shot at, but when they are killed, they provide players with Level 3 loot.

However, players must remember that as long as Cathy Boss is alive, it will be indicated on the map, which increases their chances of getting attacked by other squads.

