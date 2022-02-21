How to get C2S4 Month 8 BGMI RP for free?

Every month in BGMI, the developers introduce a new Royale Pass. The monthly RP system has broken away from the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for the entire season. It brings in several new rewards, but it also helps enrich the players' gaming experience by bringing in new themes.

Due to the reduced price, many players are seen purchasing RP in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 Month 8, Krafton has organized a giveaway through which players can get the monthly Royale Pass for free.

Everything about the new 'Scavenger Hunt' RP giveaway in BGMI

To celebrate the introduction of the new 8v8 Santorini map and C2S4 Month 8 Royale Pass in the game, Krafton announced a significant giveaway in a recent post on the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The giveaway will reward 20 lucky winners with the Month 8 Royale Pass.

Here's a look at the various steps that BGMI players need to follow to participate in the giveaway:

Step 1: Follow the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Log into the game.

Step 3: Download the new 8v8 Santorini map.

Step 4: Choose the Santorini map (Team Death Match or Arena Training mode) from the Unranked Section of matches.

Step 5: Search for the Month 8 Royale Pass logo on the map.

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the logo (Remember not to die in the process).

Step 7: Highlight the screenshot.

Step 8: Post the Screenshot on Instagram and tag Battlegrounds Mobile India's handle.

Step 9: Tap on the link given in the bio and click on the C2S4 M8 RP giveaway.

Step 10: Fill in the required details of name, Instagram ID, Character ID and Contest Entry Link to successfully participate in the giveaway.

BGMI players must remember that participating in the giveaway doesn't guarantee to win the RP. The lucky draw will be made using an automatic generator, and only 20 lucky players who have successfully participated within February 23 will get the reward.

The 'Scavenger Hunt' giveaway is the perfect platform for those players who do not want to spend money on the game to obtain RP for free. It is to be seen which 20 players win the giveaway.

