New 8x8 Santorini TDM map in BGMI: All you need to know

The recent February update in BGMI has brought in new features, modes, and maps to enrich the players' experience. The introduction of the new Santorini TDM map in the game has been noted as a progressive stance, as millions of players have found the map to be better than the Jujutsu Kaisen mode map.

Santorini is the biggest map available in the Unranked Arena mode of matches. It is the fourth map in the game after Warehouse, Ruins, and Hanger. Players can head over to the Unranked section and choose the map in Team Death Match (TDM) and Arena Training modes.

Playing on the map will help BGMI players improve their gun skills massively as the map provides various situations similar to those of classic matches.

Details about the new Santorini TDM Map in BGMI

1) Unique Geography

The new TDM map is picturized and modeled on the Santorini islands of Greece. Several small white houses are present on the map, which are tailor-made for sniping.

These small houses act as cover and can serve as camping spots. Moreover, this is the only map that contains ladders which can be used to climb different places.

2) Different format

The Santorini map has taken a different route, establishing an identity of its own as it is the only map that holds 8v8 fights in the TDM mode. This has resulted in the game doing away with the normative 4v4 gameplay.

The teams are divided into Red and Blue teams. Furthermore, the increase in the number of players from 8 to 16 has also resulted in an increase in the total required kills, from 40 to 80. Whichever team reaches the target first within a stipulated time of 10 minutes is announced as the winner.

3) Different guns for different modes

When the map is played in the Arena Training mode, players are given the same weapons as those on the Warehouse map. However, they can choose any weapon of their choice and place it in their load-out before entering a match in the Team Death Match mode.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman