Top 5 BGMI tips to win Jujutsu Kaisen game mode easily

The characters of the popular Japanese manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, have finally made their way to BGMI in the latest February update. Millions of players and anime lovers across the country have logged in to the game to play the new mode exclusively available in Erangel and Livik.

While few players are only playing the mode to try out the new features, a portion of the playerbase is attempting to rank up faster and complete achievements.

What are some tips that BGMI players can follow to win games in Jujutsu Kaisen mode?

1) Find Super Crates to obtain loot

The new mode in the game has several features, and the inclusion of Super Crates is one of them. Players can drop into the main cities and search for a Super Crate. Opening the box will help them get great loot. Every player in the squad can open the crate once.

2) Establish proper communication with teammates

Communication is important in any multiplayer video game. In BGMI, players need to establish proper communication to win more matches. Proper calls that indicate the enemy location, as well as the instructions given by the IGLs, will help players emerge victorious in the Jujutsu Kaisen mode.

3) Use TPP effectively

Winning fights in BR mode matches in BGMI ensures victory. Therefore, it becomes necessary for players to focus on winning fights and eliminating opponents.

Players can use Third Person Perspective (TPP) to knock down any enemies staying behind cover. Since opponents will have no clue about the players' position, the sudden shots will take them by surprise.

4) Use the recall feature

The recall feature, present exclusively in the themed mode, helps players recall their dead teammates back into the match. There are several locations in Erangel and Livik where the recall tower is present and can be used by players. Bringing back dead teammates will help the squad get back to its full strength and strive towards a win.

5) Keep enough utilities

Utilities play a crucial role in BGMI's themed mode matches. While players can use health utilities to heal themselves after a fight or after taking zone damage, they can also use utilities like frag grenades, Molotov Cocktails, and smoke grenades to win fights easily.

Moreover, in the new Jujutsu Kaisen mode, skull grenades spawn a boss when used and players can obtain Level 3 loot upon defeating it.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish