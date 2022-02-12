5 best BGMI drop locations to get guaranteed web-shooters in Erangel

The new Spider-Man-themed mode released in the 1.8 update in BGMI has become highly popular among players. It offers the ability to use the hero's web-shooters to move from one place to another quickly.

Since many users are still joining the game, they must learn where to drop into while playing in Erangel. These drop locations will guarantee a web-shooter and the initial loot to progress further during the matches.

Which are the best drop locations in BGMI's Erangel that contain guaranteed web-shooters?

1) Pochinki

Pochinki is reportedly the most popular drop location in Erangel as it is located in the heart of the map. As a result, the developer has provided as many as five web-shooters to be equipped by gamers.

A couple of buildings with two roofs each contain a web-shooter, while the squad house, tunnel, and a house in six-packs also house web-shooters.

2) Mylta

Mylta has turned into a hot-drop in the Spider-Man mode. Multiple squads now drop in to get their hands on the web-shooters present in the locality.

One web-shooter is present in the barn house, another in the southeastern greenhouse, and the other two are available in the three-story homes in the area.

3) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana has seen an increase in the number of visitors in the initial stages of the themed mode matches. Since it is the biggest city in Erangel, this area contains guaranteed multiple web-shooters.

A couple are available in the church and restaurant. The other two are available in the building adjacent to the recall tower in the east and the southwestern apartment.

4) Hospital

While most BGMI players prefer landing in Georgopol City or Georgopol Containers, Hospital also witnesses a few of them dropping into the compound to obtain the guaranteed web-shooter.

This is also a safe drop location as most users are unaware of the presence of a web-shooter in the compound.

5) Rozhok

The city of Rozhok in BGMI is one of the most popular drop locations in Erangel. Gamers drop into the city to equip themselves with web-shooters present in all the themed Spider-Man mode matches.

The two guaranteed web-shooters are present in the northern three-story house and a small shack.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

