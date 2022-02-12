3 mistakes BGMI players make while using web-shooters during rank push

Spider-Man has arrived swinging into BGMI in the latest 1.8 update released in January. His namesake mode can be played exclusively on Erangel and Livik, and it has brought in the web slinger's special abilities like web-shooters and spiderweb balls.

However, it is the web-shooter that has become popular amongst regular players and rank pushers treading on the themed mode maps. Although these items act as fun elements and add to the thrill, rank pushers often make mistakes that lose points.

What mistakes do BGMI rank pushers make while using web-shooters in Spider-Man mode?

1) Trying to get on a rooftop where an enemy is already situated

Survival points matter a lot during rank push in BGMI. However, since a respawn is available in the new Spider-Man mode, rank pushers are often seen rushing at enemies, which leads to their downfall.

This continues even after the recall is initiated, resulting in them getting eliminated from the match.

Rank pushers also try and climb onto the rooftops where opponents have posited themselves to take them down. However, since these enemies already have a TPP advantage, they quickly knock and finish off the rank pushers, who get caught when ledge grabbing, as they cannot hold guns at that moment.

2) Not pointing web-shooter downwards while jumping off high building or cliff

When appropriately used in the Spider-Man mode, web-shooters can help negate fall damage. While strategizing their next move, most rank pushers often forget this use of web-shooters and jump off a building or cliff, losing health in the process.

Instead, they can point the web-shooter to the ground to land safely without taking any fall damage whatsoever.

3) Using web-shooters instead of vehicles to reach the zone

Health utilities play a crucial role during rank push in BGMI. Therefore, most rank pushers generally prefer not to exhaust these items as it helps them survive longer in matches and earn more points.

However, many rank pushers playing the themed mode make the mistake of using web-shooters instead of using vehicles to make rotations into the safe zone. Although web-shooters increase their movement speed, it is no match for vehicles.

This further hampers the act of rank push as it exhausts the health utilities that could have been used later on in matches.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

