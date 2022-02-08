4 best BGMI gun combinations for rank push in Erangel map

Guns play a massive role in the battle royale mode in BGMI. Since rank pushing requires players to grind tirelessly for days, choosing the best gun combinations becomes necessary to help them take fights and earn more points to reach the Conqueror or Ace tiers faster than others.

Although as many as six maps are available in-game, most rank pushers prefer Erangel.

Which are the best BGMI gun combinations that rank pushers can use in Erangel?

1) M416 and UMP45

The M416 is reportedly the most stable gun to spray down opponents in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Using 5.56mm ammo, it is a favorite amongst users. When coupled with the UMP45, this combination becomes deadly in close and mid-range fights.

The revamped UMP is considered a beast in close ranges and has become a popular firearm amongst BGMI esports players. Rank pushers can equip this combination and defeat enemies in Erangel fights easily.

2) M416 and AKM

The M416 and AKM gun combination is one of the best in-game. Both guns complement each other, elevating the gun power of rank pushers.

While the M416 is known for laser-like sprays, the AKM is famous for its robust damage-dealing capacity. This will help rank pushers hold their ground against any rushing squad.

3) Micro Uzi and AWM

Several rank pushers in Erangel avoid taking fights over mid ranges. Their gameplay constitutes battles only in long and short ranges. Therefore, they choose guns accordingly. For close-range skirmishes, the Uzi is preferred, and for long ranges, gamers hunt airdrops and equip the AWM.

While the Micro Uzi is known for its close-range destruction, the Artic Warfare Magnum is the most lethal weapon in the game. With a single headshot, an enemy can be knocked out.

Therefore, this gun combination can be regarded as among the best for rank pushing.

4) UMP45 and Micro Uzi

The SMG gun combination of UMP45 and Micro Uzi can be easily found on BGMI's Erangel. It is best suited for those rank pushers who prefer to take fights over close ranges.

These guns' high damage dealing capacity and quickfire rates will help them defeat their enemies quickly.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

