4 BGMI gun skins as rare as M416 Glacier in 2022

The M416 Glacier gun skin is one of the most popular gun skins in BGMI. The skin appeared in the game back when it was registered as PUBG Mobile. However, the gun skin continues to be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India and can be found in the Classic Crates section.

The Glacier M416 gun skin provides players with a rich inventory to boast about. Being a legendary cosmetic, the gun skin is considered rare due to the decreased chance of obtaining it. There are several other gun skins in the game that are as rare as the M416 Glacier gun skin. Here's a look at some of them.

Which are the rarest gun skins like M416 Glacier for BGMI players to use in 2022?

1) Codebreaker AKM

The Codebreaker AKM is a rare upgradable gun skin that was recently added to the game. Players who wish to spend plenty of UCs on the Lucky Spin can get their hands on the rare gun sin.

The Loot Box available on upgrading the weapon is the best feature of the skin as it shows a jackal trying to catch a hare.

2) Snowcapped Berg SKS

The Snowcapped Berg SKS was the first upgradable gun skin to be introduced in BGMI in 2022. Famous YouTubers have spent thousands of UCs to obtain the skin, which is to date the most gorgeous SKS skin in the game.

Upgradable until level 5, the final form highlights a range of colors that are reminiscent of the hexcrystals introduced in the game when the Mirror World mode was available.

3) Reindeer Ghillie AKM

The Reindeer Ghillie AKM is another rare gun skin in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players have to spend a lot of UCs to obtain the AKM skin, which validates its rarity. The gun skin is designed to look like the Reindeer Ghillie outfit that is available in the spin.

4) PMGC 2021 Prestige Scar-L

The Grand Finals of PMGC 2021 are scheduled to be played from 21 January till 23 January. To celebrate the prestigious competition, Krafton has released a mythic gun skin, PMGC 2021 Prestige Scar-L, which is available through the new Premium Crate in BGMI.

The Scar-L skin has a unique 'on hit' effect that has made it popular amongst players. However, the developers have decreased the chances of obtaining the skin which has made it a rare item in BGMI.

