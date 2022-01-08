3 upgradable BGMI gun skins as rare as M416 Glacier in 2022

Since its release, BGMI has reached great heights in popularity due to the immersive Battle Royale gaming experience it provides its players with. Developed by Krafton, the players' gaming experience is enriched by the introduction of new cosmetics, events, modes, and various other items in the game.

Gun skins are among the most sought-after items in Battlegrounds Mobile India. While some gun skins are easy to redeem and equip, others are rare, and only a handful of players in the entire community possess them.

This rarity further increases if the guns are upgradable, and requires a hefty amount of UC to get hold of. The only gun skin that can be obtained for free is the Glacier M416. However, even the Glacier M416 gun skin is quite rare to acquire.

3 upgradable BGMI gun skins that are rare in 2022

1) Snowcapped Berg - SKS skin

The Snowcapped Berg SKS is the most recent upgradable gun skin to have been added to BGMI. This skin is the most stylish one to equip on SKS. Upgradable to Level 5, only a few YouTubers have spent millions of UC to get hold of the gun skin, thus proving its rarity.

The final form of the Snowcapped Berg SKS skin shows the beautiful mixture of gold with the colors of the Hexcrystals present in the game.

2) Glided Jade DP 28 skin

The Glided Jade DP 28 skin appeared in BGMI a few days back and has since become rare as it is hardly going to appear soon in the game again. Players who have spent thousands of UC to obtain the gun are the only ones who possess the skin.

Designed like the tentacles of an octopus, the gun skin can be upgraded to Level 5. The final form of the skin shows the DP 28 to have colors varying from sky to purple and gold.

3) Techno Core M416 skin

The Techno Core M416 skin is reportedly the rarest upgradable M416 skin since the Glacier M416 appeared in BGMI. Only famous BGMI YouTubers like Scout and a few other players possess this gun skin which can be upgraded till Level 7. The glowing neon light in the gun highlights the brilliant design.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

