Best BGMI sensitivity settings for M416 sprays with gyroscope

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Since its release, people have thronged the game to immerse themselves in a thrilling battle royale experience.

BGMI players have analyzed the game in-depth, adjusting controls and choosing the best settings in an attempt to gain an advantage in combat. With the BGMI Esports scenario thriving, players have also tried experimenting with the sensitivity settings used by professionals.

M416 spray guide: Best BGMI sensitivity settings with gyroscope enabled

The M416 is reportedly the most used gun for spraying down opponents by professional and classic players. Using 5.56 ammo, the M416 can be equipped with all the attachments available in BGMI. The gun's stability also makes it the go-to gun for most players.

M416 sprays are the most lethal in the game as players can switch from red dot sight to 3x scope (sometimes 4x scope as well) for laser-like sprays. With the perfect sensitivity settings, players can enhance their sprays in the ongoing 1.7 update of BGMI.

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity plays an important role while using the M416 for sprays. Better camera adjustments can enhance the quality of sprays.

Snippet showing camera sensitivity

Here's a guide to setting up camera sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

2) ADS sensitivity

Setting the best ADS sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity works in tandem with the camera and gyroscope sensitivities. ADS sensitivity settings while spraying with the gyroscope enabled would be much lower.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

3) Gyroscope sensitivity (Both gyroscope and gyroscope ADS sensitivity are kept the same)

Fixing gyroscope sensitivity for stable M416 sprays

The gyroscope is an in-built sensor that helps players shift their aim by tilting their devices. The gyroscope enables the players to be more dynamic as well as stabilize their M416 sprays.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players are requested to tweak the BGMI sensitivity settings to their preference.

Edited by Siddharth Satish