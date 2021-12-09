5 tips for BGMI players to master long-range sprays with M416

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Since its release in July, the game has created several records due to its massive player base.

With BGIS 2021 being played and the Esports scenario thriving, players have started grinding hard, and therefore, it becomes relevant that they know how to master long-range sprays with M416 in BGMI.

Best ways for BGMI players to master long-range sprays with M416

1) Aim Assist: ON

The Aim Assist feature in BGMI and PUBG Mobile is of crucial importance. This feature helps beginners and professionals to fix their aim perfectly during combat.

As the name suggests, the Aim Assist feature helps in assisting in the aim of players, dragging the aim towards the opponents' heads. Turning on this feature can improve players' long-range sprays considerably.

2) Choose the best scope

Choosing the best scope for a particular gun and range fight is an art. Since M416 is the most stable gun in the game, almost all the scopes ranging from a red dot sight to a 6x scope come in handy for sprays.

However, for long-range sprays, various BGMI Esports players have been seen using the 3x scope and the 6x scope converted to 3x. These scopes are reportedly the best for spraying down opponents from afar.

3) Equip the best attachments

Equipping attachments can affect the sprays of BGMI players. The notion of perfect attachments varies from player to player as every player can have their own preferred attachments.

However, various professional players and YouTubers have been seen using the compensator as muzzle, tactical stock, extended quickdraw magazine, and most importantly, the angled foregrip, half-grip, or vertical foregrip for great long-range sprays.

4) Fixing ADS Sensitivity

Fixing ADS Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) plays an important role in long-range sprays. Since the long-range sprays cannot be initiated without scope, the ADS Sensitivity comes into play. ADS Sensitivity stays higher for non-gyroscope players and lower for gyroscope players:

Here's a guide to fixing ADS Sensitivity for M416 sprays:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

5) Set Gyroscope Sensitivity

Choosing the best Gyroscope sensitivity for M416 long-range sprays (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope is an in-built sensor that helps players fix their aim by tilting their devices. Playing with Gyroscope: ON can improve M416 long-range sprays, and hence knowing its sensitivity becomes important.

Here's a guide to BGMI Gyroscope Sensitivity for M416 sprays:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu