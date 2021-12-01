5 best PUBG Mobile YouTubers of 2021

PUBG Mobile has reportedly become one of the most famous battle royale games on mobile. PUBG Mobile's gaming market has increased massively due to content creators uploading videos and organizing live streams for the audience.

In the last three years, many YouTubers have blown up in popularity playing the game. While some have gathered hundreds and thousands of subscribers, a few have become cult heroes in the community, gaining millions of subscribers.

Five best PUBG Mobile YouTubers of 2021

1) Levinho

Brahim "Levinho" is one of the best PUBG Mobile YouTubers. The Swedish player has over 10.7 million subscribers, which puts him amongst the topmost in the business. Levinho's aggressive gameplay and insane skillset have gained him popularity and subscribers over time.

2) Panda

Tobias "Panda" Näslund has close to 11 million subscribers on YouTube. The Swedish PUBG Mobile YouTuber has proved his mettle in his gameplay videos time and again and is considered among the best in the world.

Panda is known for his funny reaction videos and gameplay videos. However, his serious gameplay videos are fascinating ones to watch.

3) Dynamo Gaming

Aaditya "Dynamo Gaming" Sawant is one of the most subscribed PUBG Mobile YouTubers. He tops the list when it comes to Indian content creators in the subscriber count. Dynamo is the owner of the Hydra Esports organization.

Dynamo has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and his insane sniping skills have proved him to be amongst the best.

4) Mortal

Naman "Mortal" Mathur needs no introduction to the PUBG Mobile community. Mortal is one of the best PUBG Mobile YouTubers. His popularity has made over 6.8 million people subscribe to his channel. Mortal's popularity has seen him get nominated and placed second in the "Streamer of the Year" category in Esports Awards 2021.

Mortal is also an esports player and plays for the team he owns - Team Soul.

5) Tacaz Gaming

Nguyen "Tacaz" Trong is one of the most popular YouTube content creators of PUBG Mobile in the world. Tacaz is a Vietnamese professional PUBG Mobile player who began his YouTube journey in 2019. In just over a couple of years, Tacaz has gained over 6.8 million subscribers.

He is known as the "Solo vs Squad King" as he currently holds the record of most kills against squads in a game with 43 Kills. He plays with a 4-finger claw setup which has made many subscribers follow his gameplay.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen