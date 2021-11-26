5 PUBG Mobile Assault Rifles (ARs) with the highest damage

Since its release in 2018, PUBG Mobile has taken the mobile gaming market by storm, skyrocketing atop the industry. However, the esports scenario has probably changed the dynamics of the gaming community even more so.

With players worldwide playing the game (except in countries like India, South Korea, Vietnam, and China, where the game has its own versions), PUBG Mobile is analyzed continuously.

Users focus on their skillsets and choose guns and playstyles accordingly. However, weapons with the greatest damage are preferred more.

Which are the five PUBG Mobile Assault Rifles with the most damage?

1) Groza

The Groza is an airdrop-exclusive gun in PUBG Mobile. This close-range beast can change the course of matches within seconds. Paired with a red dot or a holographic sight, the Groza can prove to be devastating for enemies in the near vicinity.

However, with no foregrips available for attachment, the Groza's high recoil proves tricky to handle for players. A suppressor is the only muzzle that can be equipped.

Base Damage: 47

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

2) AKM

The AKM was developed by the Soviets in 1959 to replace the AK47. In PUBG Mobile, too, it has proved to be one of the primary weapons of choice. The AKM can be easily found anywhere around the classic mode maps and becomes a luxury weapon in the initial fights due to its great damage.

The weapon can be paired with scope and sight ranging from a red dot to a 6x scope for auto and single-shot fire. Just like the Groza, the AKM cannot be equipped with any foregrip. The compensator acts as the best muzzle to equip.

Base Damage: 47

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

3) Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 was introduced a few updates into the game's initial launch. It has since become a 'gun to have' in a player's arsenal.

Unlike other automatic Assault Rifles using 7.62 mm ammo in PUBG Mobile, the Beryl M762 can be equipped with all the necessary attachments available. With a high recoil, the red dot sight and 2x/3x scopes prove to be the perfect attachments, along with a vertical foregrip for short and medium-range sprays.

Base Damage: 44

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

4) MK 47

The MK 47 is probably the most overlooked gun in PUBG Mobile. This is because players worldwide prefer automatic Assault Rifles over burst fire ARs.

The MK 47 can prove to be deadly with its single-tap long-range shots. While in close-range, the first three burst bullets as headshots can knock an enemy down. This firearm can be equipped with various attachments.

Base Damage: 49

Ammo: 7.62 mm

Capacity: 25 (35 with an extended magazine)

5) Scar L

The Scar L is one of the most popular guns in the game. Due to its low recoil, laser-like sprays, and tendency to connect with more headshots, this weapon has become a PUBG Mobile fan favorite.

Red dots for short-range sprays and 3x scope for long-range sprays make this firearm fearsome. The Scar L can be equipped with all the attachments available, though that varies from player to player.

Base Damage: 41

Ammo: 5.56 mm

Capacity: 30 (40 with an extended magazine)

Note: This article is in no particular order and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer