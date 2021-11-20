Full list of countries with their own versions of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the first name that pops up when speaking of battle royale games in the mobile gaming community. The title has gained massive popularity over the years and has millions of active players.

The franchise is enormous and has added several games under its wings in the last few years. Some of these are local versions of PUBG Mobile and are limited within a specific country or region.

PUBG Mobile: Countries with regional versions

1) Korea and Japan

PUBG Mobile KRJP is a regional version exclusively for Japan and the Korean region. The title offers an abundance of exclusive outfits, so gamers across the world used to play it.

As a result, the developers laid down strict restrictions, and now, it is exclusively accessible to gamers in that region. The title also features a different in-game currency called the Donkatsu Medal.

2) China

The Chinese authorities have several policies that every game must match up to. There are strict procedures, and making the cut isn't easy, so most developers have to make changes to release the game in China.

PUBG Mobile suffered the same consequences and as a result, the title was released as Game for Peace after removing several aspects, including blood and gore.

3) Vietnam

Developers VNG Game Publishing took the effort to make PUBG Mobile a regional game exclusively for Vietnamese gamers. The game holds several similarities with the original title, though the UI and the in-game currency system are different.

Similar to PUBG Mobile, the regional version is also quite popular and is one of the most downloaded titles in the community.

4) Taiwan

Taiwan is quite popular for developing some of the most entertaining games in the community. It was no surprise when it was revealed that the region was getting its own version of PUBG Mobile.

HotCool Games took the initiative to develop and deliver the regional variant of PUBG Mobile. The game was a hit in Taiwan and has thousands of gamers hooked to the franchise.

5) India

The Indian gaming industry received its first boom with the release of PUBG Mobile. The title was quite the craze among gamers and almost everyone was hooked to it.

Things went downhill when the Government of India decided to impose a ban on the game citing security reasons. However, the developers were adamant that they would revive the franchise and released Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2021.

The title was developed according to the parameters set by the higher authorities and faced no legal action following its release. Gamers were elated to get back their favorite game in a brand new avatar.

Currently, BGMI boasts millions of active users. The title is not accessible outside the country, and gamers who try to do so are handed bans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer