PUBG Mobile global to stop functioning in Korea and Japan after June 30th, 2021

PUBG Mobile's global version will stop functioning for players residing in Korea and Japan within a few days. Instead, they will have to switch to the regional variant available in their countries.

PUBG Mobile has been among the most successful battle royale titles on mobile devices, be it revenue or the player count. The game's popularity can be gauged by the fact that it was the second-highest-grossing mobile game in May 2021. According to a Sensor Tower report, it generated a massive revenue of $258 million worldwide last month.

PUBG Mobile global version to become unplayable in Korea and Japan

A notice will be displayed when users attempt to log in to the Korean version of the game.

The PUBG Mobile global version will become inaccessible to all players in Korea and Japan starting June 30th, 2021. This is the same date the "Terms of Service" of the KRJP version will get revised.

This notice will be displayed to these users when they attempt to play the PUBG Mobile global version:

"To our players in Japan and Korea, due to certain adjustments in PUBG Mobile, starting from June 30th, 2021 (23:59:59), PUBG Mobile will no longer support service in Japan and Korea."

It added:

"Players in Japan and Korea should download the respective regional versions. Thank you for your continued support of PUBG Mobile!"

Also read: "Hastar's passion for creating content is admirable": iMazik and Hastar BTC share experience of playing PUBG Mobile together

These players can simply press the download button on the notice to download the respective regional variant.

The move comes a few months after PUBG Mobile Korea announced that the localized variant would stop its functionality for users from all other countries.

A screenshot from the Terms of Service on the PUBG Mobile KR/JP website

A clause will be added to the Terms of Service under Article 19 when it is revised. It prohibits players from outside Japan and the Republic of Korea from using the application.

Also read: Request to ban PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and other online mobile games submitted to the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information: Report

Edited by Ravi Iyer