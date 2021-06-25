Request to ban PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and other online mobile games submitted to the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information: Report

According to reports by Antara, The Regent of Mukomuko, Sapuan has called for a ban on online game sites and applications, which included the names of PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, and Mobile Legends. These titles have been called out due to their negative impact on the children.

PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are arguably among the biggest names for mobile battle royale titles. The games have achieved unprecedented numbers and are considered industry juggernauts.

In the last few years, PUBG Mobile has been under the scrutiny of the authorities worldwide for various reasons, including being labeled an agent of addiction. As a result, several countries, including Nepal, Pakistan, and India, banned the game. But the title managed to stage a comeback in most cases.

An official request to ban games like Free Fire filed in Indonesia

The Regent of Mukomuko province has filed a petition, asking the Minister of Communication and Information to impose a ban on online games nationally or within the district.

Bustari Maller, Head of the Mukomuko Regency Communication and Information Office, said Antara,

"The regent has submitted an application letter to ask the Minister of Communication and Information through the Directorate General of Information at the Ministry of Communication and Information to block 'online games' in the Mukomuko Regency area.”

Also read: Azure Dragon top up event in Free Fire: All you need to know

He elaborated that the games harm the development, health, and education of the child. Bustari was quoted as saying:

"They, the children, have become addicts to online games so that this condition should immediately receive serious attention from the central government.”

Maller further explained that the regent had asked the ministry to ban the games because the local government doesn't have the authority to do so.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Communication and Information, Dedy Permadi, told Antara,

"The Ministry of Communications and Informatics will, in principle, process and consider all blocking requests that we receive in accordance with applicable regulations”

Also read: "If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

Edited by Srijan Sen