Azure Dragon top up event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Top up events have become an essential element of Free Fire. These events basically provide users with numerous in-game items as rewards for purchasing a given number of diamonds within a specific timeframe.

They provide better value to the players on their purchase as these often feature exclusive and premium rewards like gun skins, gloo wall skins, and sometimes even a character. Developers regularly add such events, with the latest being the Azure Dragon top up.

This article provides users with an overview of the new top up event in Garena Free Fire.

Azure Dragon top up event in Free Fire

Azure Dragon top up event has started on June 23rd

The Azure Dragon top up event has ‘Apocalypse Fox Pet’ skin and ‘Stormbringer Gloo Wall’ skin as the two free rewards. The event began on June 23rd, 2021, and will be running until July 3rd, 2021.

Interested users can top up 100 diamonds to obtain the exclusive Spirit fox pet skin during its duration. However, in the meantime, for the gloo wall skins, they will have to purchase a total of 500 diamonds.

The rewards from the top up event are technically available free of cost, as they can be obtained by purchasing in-game currency rather than spending it. However, users have to spend real money to procure diamonds.

Players need to purchase 100 diamonds to get the pet skin.

This event provides users that regularly purchase in-game currency as they will receive additional rewards as well.

Also read: New Vermilion Whirlwind bundle in Free Fire: Price, rewards, how to get, and more

After purchasing the diamonds, players have to collect the rewards from the events section. Users can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: They first have to open the events section and select ‘Topup – Azure Dragon’ under the Rampage 3.0 tab.

Press the claim button to obtain the rewards

Step 2: They can press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Besides the top up event, the developers have many events in the store for the players. They will receive an Earthshaker Stomp pan for achieving three Booyahs on June 26th. In the meantime, they can also obtain a bundle from the ‘Battle of the New Dawn’ event.

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen