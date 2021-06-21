New Vermilion Whirlwind bundle in Free Fire: Price, rewards, how to get, and more

Free Fire features a tons of cosmetic including skins, bundles of guns, parachutes, and more. Other than gun skins, these items have no effect on gameplay, but players are eager to obtain them as they are visually appealing.

The developers regularly add to the list of available items to ensure that all users have a wide selection to choose from. One of the new exclusive bundles added is the Vermilion Whirlwind, which is a part of Fortune Wheel.

This article provides users with an overview of how they can obtain the Vermilion Whirlwind bundle in Free Fire.

How to obtain Vermilion Whirlwind in Free Fire from the Fortune Wheel

The new Fortune Wheel has commenced on June 21st, 2021, and will be available until June 27th, 2021st. The event has a Rampage New Dawn-themed bundle as the grand prize, and users will have to spend diamonds to acquire it. They can follow the steps given below to access the event and make the spin:

Step 1: Players first have to open the event section and select the ‘News’ tab.

Press go to button

Step 2: Then, they are required to select ‘Fortune Wheel’ and then tap on the ‘Go To’ button.

Select the additional grand prize

Step 3: Users will then have to select the additional grand prize, which they will obtain within six spins.

Step 4: Press the spin button to draw one reward at random from the prize pool.

Price

Players can try their luck as the first spin is free. The cost of the subsequent spins is 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. This means that users can obtain the bundle for 933 or fewer diamonds.

Rewards

Here is list of all the items available on in the Fortune Wheel

The list of all the rewards includes:

Vermilion Whirlwind Bundle

Flake AK Box

EBI parachute

Blood Bat surfboard

Bounty Token Playcard (3d)

Puppy Lover backpack

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by August 31)

1x Magic cube fragment

The list of available items for the additional grand prize includes:

Katana – Whirlwind Blade

5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by August 31)

5x Magic cube fragment

