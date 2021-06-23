Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank and more in June 2021

Ankush FF is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He is known for the amazing gameplay videos and highlights that he posts on YouTube.

Ankush FF started a new YouTube channel a few months ago, and it has already crossed the one-million subscriber mark.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963. His stats as of June 23rd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF’s lifetime stats

Ankush FF has 10575 Booyahs in 24079 squad games, making his win rate 43.91%. He has 90385 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.69.

The YouTuber has also played 3275 duo games and has triumphed in 1298 of them, translating to a win rate of 39.63%. With 12529 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 6.34 in this mode.

Ankush FF has played 939 solo games and has won on 124 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.20%. He has 2616 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Also read: SWAM's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats

Ankush FF has played 1337 squad games in the current ranked season and has 911 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 68.13%. He killed 6881 opponents at a K/D ratio of 16.15 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 36 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 23 of them, maintaining a win rate of 63.88%. With a K/D ratio of 11.62, he has 151 kills in these matches.

Ankush FF is yet to play a solo match in the ongoing ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Ankush FF’s YouTube channel

Ankush FF started a new YouTube channel in April this year. He has posted 31 videos on the channel so far.

Ankush FF currently has 1.09 million subscribers and 25 million combined views on YouTube. In terms of subscriber count, he is placed 3418th in India.

According to Social Blade, Ankush FF is placed 3418th in India in terms of subscribers

In the last 30 days, Ankush FF has accumulated 248k subscribers and 11.21 million views on his channel.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Ankush FF’s social media handles

Here are the links to Ankush FF’s official social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord Server: Click here

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh