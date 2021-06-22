Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Arrow IB and Arrow AK are well-known Free Fire content creators. They collectively run a popular YouTube channel called Arrow Gaming.

The two players have posted a variety of Free Fire videos on the channel and have established a massive fanbase.

This article takes a look at Arrow IB and Arrow AK's Free Fire IDs, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195. His stats as of June 22nd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Arrow IB’s lifetime stats

Arrow IB has played 10172 squad games and has won on 3296 occasions, making his win rate 32.40%. He has 42149 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.13.

The YouTuber has also played 2714 duo games and has triumphed in 635 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.39%. He racked up 9295 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.47 in this mode.

Arrow IB has played 2540 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 612 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.09%. With 9378 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Also read: Free Fire new Indian server working redeem code for today (June 21st): Free UMP Wilderness Hunter reward

Ranked stats

Arrow IB’s ranked stats

Arrow IB has 64 Booyahs in 220 squad games in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 29.09%. He bagged 1046 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.71 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 63 ranked duo matches and has 12 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 11.11%. He has 287 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.13.

Arrow IB has played 72 ranked solo games and has secured 12 victories, making his win rate 16.67%. He has 332 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.53 in this mode.

Also read: New Vermilion Whirlwind bundle in Free Fire: Price, rewards, how to get, and more

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492. His stats as of June 22nd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Arrow AK’s lifetime stats

Arrow AK has 3794 Booyahs in 11731 squad games, translating to a win rate of 32.34%. With a K/D ratio of 4.33, he has 34349 kills in these matches.

The streamer has also played 1459 duo matches and has won on 325 occasions, making his win rate 22.27%. He amassed 3797 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.35 in this mode.

Arrow AK has won 204 of the 1621 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 12.58%. He has 4101 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Also read: PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Ranked stats

Arrow AK’s ranked stats

Arrow AK has played 233 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 59 victories, making his win rate 25.32%. He racked up 753 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked duo matches and has won one of them, maintaining a win rate of 25%. He has 16 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Arrow AK has played five ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has four kills at a K/D ratio of 0.80 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for today (June 20th): Another redeem code for Crystal Soul backpack and Ford bobblehead

Arrow Gaming's earnings

Arrow Gaming's income, according to Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Arrow Gaming's monthly income is around $747 - $12K. Meanwhile, their yearly earnings are said to be around $9K - $143.5K.

Arrow Gaming's YouTube channel

The first video on the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel was posted back in October 2018. Since then, Arrow IB and Arrow AK have uploaded over 302 videos. These videos currently have 103 million combined views.

Arrow Gaming has 1.53 million subscribers. The channel has amassed 10k subscribers and 2.99 million views in the last 30 days.

Players can use this link to visit the YouTube channel.

Arrow Gaming's social media handles

To visit Arrow IB's Instagram account, click here.

To visit Arrow AK's Instagram account, click here.

Also read: How to use Free Fire Indian server redeem code released for today (June 20th)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh