PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

With over 3.2 million subscribers, PK Gamers is one of the most popular YouTube channels for Free Fire. The channel is owned by Karan Kumar Oraon, aka PK Karan, and Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez.

These players are known for their engaging and interesting Free Fire videos. The channel has been viewed 13 million times and has gained 50k subscribers over the last 30 days.

This article looks at PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and various other details.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024. PK Parwez’s stats as of June 19th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has featured in 7960 squad matches and has a win tally of 1203 games, converting to a win percentage of 15.11%. With 24223 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has 251 Booyahs in 2407 duo games, adding up to a win rate of 10.42%. The content creator has 7254 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.36.

PK Parwez has engaged in 3399 solo matches and has 225 victories, approximating a win ratio of 6.61%. He has racked up 8210 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.59.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez has 180 squad matches against his name in the ongoing season and has clinched 40 of these, maintaining a win percentage of 22.22%. He has bagged 865 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.18.

The YouTuber has 434 appearances in duo matches and has bettered his foes in 46 games, for a win ratio of 10.59%. Additionally, he has 1638 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.22.

Lastly, he has played in 51 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 2 of those, having a win rate of 3.92%. In the process, PK Parwez has secured 190 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.88.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 329801798. PK Karan’s stats have been given below:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has won 1372 of the 8186 squad games, ensuring a win ratio of 16.76%. He notched 18548 kills, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 2.72.

The streamer has participated in 3301 duo matches and emerged victorious in 347 of those at a win percentage of 10.51%. He has eliminated 6903 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.34.

PK Karan has competed in 3834 solo games and has triumphed in 215 matches, managing a win rate of 5.60%. With a K/D ratio of 2.16 and 7834 kills.

Ranked stats

PK Karan has 38 first-place finishes in 140 squad matches, translating to a win percentage of 27.14%. He has accumulated 396 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.88.

He has taken part in 195 duo games and has come out on top on 31 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 15.89%. PK Karan has 487 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.97.

He has played ten solo games and outperformed his foes in 2 of these, corresponding to a win percentage of 20.00%. He has registered 46 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His earning estimates according to Social Blade

According to Social Blade, their monthly earnings range from $3.4K to $53.9K. In the meantime, the yearly estimates are between $40.4K - $647.2K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on their channel was uploaded back in July 2019, and since then, they have been churning out content around the popular title.

The players have more than 560 videos on the channel, which boast 3.2 million subscribers and more than 488 million combined views.

Here is the link to his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links for their official handles

PK Karan's Instagram: Click here

PK Parwez Instagram: Click here

