Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income and YouTube channel details revealed

With more than 10.8 million subscribers, Lokesh Gamer is the third most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube. The player streams the battle royal title regularly on his YouTube channel, which has garnered him extensive viewership, boasting a total view count of over 930 million.

His channel has grown from 2.53 million to more than 10.8 million in just over a year, accounting for year-on-year growth of 326%.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and various other details.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068. Lokesh Gamer’s stats as of June 16th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has 720 Booyahs in 3391 squad games, resulting in a win ratio of 21.23%. In these matches, he has eliminated 6291 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.36.

He has played 1532 duo games and bettered his foes in 152 of those, approximating a win rate of 9.92%. The YouTuber has notched 2591 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer featured in 1297 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 133 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.25%. With 2694 kills, he upholds a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 14 squad matches in the current ranked season and has four victories to his name, translating to a win percentage of 28.57%. He has secured 38 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.80.

In addition to this, he hasn’t played any other ranked games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings as per Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's monthly earnings are approximately in the range of $25.8K - $412.5K. Meanwhile the yearly income is expected in the range of $309.4K - $4.9M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has more than 814 videos on his channel and has accumulated more than 10.8 million subscribers over the years. He has also amassed 930 million views.

Out of this total, 700k subscribers and more than 100 million views have come in the last 30 days.

Here is the link to his YouTube channel.

