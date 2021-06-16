Mythos top up event in Free Fire: How to get Free Surfboard and backpack skin

Events in Garena Free Fire offer various rewards, in addition to keeping them engaged in the game. Occasionally, the developers provide a top up event that enhances the overall value of users' purchases.

For players to receive rewards from these events, they must acquire a specific number of diamonds. Free Fire has just released a new Mythos Top Up event, lasting about a week, and provide skins for the surfboard and the backpack.

Here is a guide to obtaining the rewards from the top up event in Free Fire.

Obtaining free rewards from Mythos Top Up event in Garena Free Fire

The Catastrophe Bringer surfboard

The Mythos Top up event commenced on June 16th and will be available until June 22nd. By purchasing the given number of diamonds, players will obtain exciting rewards, the Catastrophe Bringer Surfboard and the Mythos Four Backpack, free of cost.

The Mythos Four Backpack

The exact details of the top up amount and the rewards have been listed below.

Top up 100 diamonds – Catastrophe Bringer Surfboard

Top up 500 diamonds – Mythos Four Backpack

Note: The rewards from the top up are essentially available for free as these can be acquired by purchasing in-game currency and not spending it to obtain them. However, for this, they will need to spend real money to buy the diamonds.

Also read: "If you're a caster and content creator at the same time, you've to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

The procedure for obtaining the rewards through the Mythos Top up event in Free Fire is:

Step 1: Users must purchase a certain amount of diamonds to receive their rewards. To do this, they can tap on the diamond icon.

Make a successful top up

Step 2: A variety of top packs will appear on the screen, and they have to purchase the desired one.

Step 3: Once the transaction is completed, players should head to the events section.

After purchasing the diamonds, press claim button beside the rewards

Step 4: Finally, they must tap on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards under the 'Mythos Top Up' tab.

Players can equip both of these items from the collection section in-game.

Also read: How to get AN94 Ruby Bride skin from Weapon Royale in Free Fire

Edited by Ravi Iyer