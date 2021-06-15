How to get AN94 Ruby Bride skin from Weapon Royale in Free Fire

Gun skins play a pivotal role in Garena Free Fire as some of them possess enhanced attributes providing an edge on the battlefield. These can often be obtained from gun crates and events. In addition to this, Weapon Royale is one of the alternatives means for acquiring them.

Garena has recently added the AN94 Rose Bride to Weapon Royale. The skin has increased damage and armor penetration. In its compensation, the reload speed has been slightly reduced. Additionally, it boasts a specialized kill feed.

Here is a guide to obtaining the new gun skin in Garena Free Fire.

Acquiring AN94 Ruby Bride from Weapon Royale in Free Fire

The new AN94 Ruby Bride will be a part of the Weapon Royale for the next 29 days. During this time, users must make spins using diamonds or Weapon Royale Vouchers to obtain a reward. A single spin will set them back by 40 diamonds, while the set of 10+1 costs 400 diamonds.

Players are not guaranteed to receive the gun skin by making a specific number of spins. However, making more spins increases the luck quotient that, in turn, improves the chances of receiving the gun skin.

AN94 – Ruby Bride in Free Fire

List of rewards available in Weapon Royale

Here are the weapon rewards that players can obtain:

AN94 – Ruby Bride

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK47 – Urban Rager

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

Kar98k – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

AK – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Sting

Bumblebee: Swarm

Bumblebee: Rattle

Bumblebee

Pharaoh’s Wings

Pharaoh’s Eyes

Pharaoh’s Rage

AN94 – Ruby Bride (24 hours)

In addition to this, several other non-weapon rewards can be obtained by making a spin.

Steps for obtaining AN94 Ruby Bride

Step 1: First, users have to open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Luck Royale" section.

Step 2: Press the Weapon Royale section from the list present on the screen's left side.

Make the preferred number of spins.

Step 3: Tap on the preferred number of spins. A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm the purchase.

