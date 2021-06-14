Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Kutty Gokul, who runs the YouTube channel “Gaming With Kutty Gokul,” is a Tamil Free Fire content creator. His channel has 771k subscribers, 29k of which came in the last 30 days.

The YouTuber also has over 140k followers on his Instagram handle.

This article takes a look at Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats, including his K/D ratio, headshots, and more.

Also read: MrStiven TC Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835.

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul’s lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul has played 7843 squad matches and has triumphed in 1794 of them, making his win rate 22.87%. He has 22193 kills and 7943 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot rate of 35.79%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1392 games and has secured 334 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.99%. He bagged 3816 frags and 1241 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio of 3.61 and his headshot rate 32.52%.

Kutty Gokul has also played 1036 solo games and has won on 93 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.97%. With a K/D ratio of 2.29 and a headshot rate of 39.89%, he has 2161 kills and 862 headshots in these matches.

Also read: 3 best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds after OB28 update

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul’s ranked stats

Kutty Gokul has played 57 squad games in the current ranked season and has 15 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 26.31%. He has 188 kills and 71 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 4.48 and his headshot rate 37.77%.

The YouTuber has also played 4 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He 8 kills and 5 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot rate of 62.50%.

Kutty Gokul hasn't played any ranked duo matches this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Kutty Gokul’s YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul has been creating content on his YouTube channel for over two years. The first video on his channel was released in May 2019. He currently has 410 videos on the channel, with over 44.46 million views combined.

As stated earlier, Kutty Gokul has 771k subscribers on YouTube. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Kutty Gokul’s social media handles

To visit Kutty Gokul’s Instagram profile, click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes expiry and redemption limit: All you need to know

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh