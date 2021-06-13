Garena Free Fire redeem codes expiry and redemption limit: All you need to know

Free Fire offers many exclusive items, and redeem codes are the easiest and best way for players to obtain them. Normally, developers post these codes on social media platforms or live streams of the game. However, players with guest accounts are not allowed to use them and must bind their accounts.

Redeeming them offers various rewards, but sometimes, users run into errors when trying to use them. This article looks at the expiry and redemption limit of the redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Expiry and redemption limit of redeem codes in Free Fire

The error message that the players encounter

There are several errors that players encounter while using the redeem code in Garena Free Fire. One of the most common ones they face is:

“Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed.”

This either occurs if the player has already used the redeem code or that it is has expired.

Also, certain redeem codes have a specific redemption limit as well, after which they do not work. For example, the previous code for the European region had a limit of 300 thousand.

Apart from this, there is another error which the users might’ve come across:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

This will appear if the code that the players are trying to use isn’t for their server.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

All the redeem codes in Free Fire can only be used on the specific website created for it named “Rewards Redemption Site.”

Players can click here to visit the webpage. After doing that, they need to enter the respective code and tap on the “Confirm” option. The rewards usually get sent to their Free Fire account within 24 hours.

To use the redeem codes, players have to log in on the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire

Here are the login options available on the site:

1) Facebook

2) Google

3) VK

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

Edited by Srijan Sen