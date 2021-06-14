Free Fire redeem codes: How to use, server restrictions, redemption site, and more details

Redeem codes in Free Fire are usually composed of 12 characters which include both letters and numbers. Successful redemption of these codes can grant the recipient access to a wide range of items for free.

Users can claim these alphanumeric codes from the Rewards Redemption Site, but many users are unaware of its function.

This article sheds light on using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire from the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes: All you need to know

Website

Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire

There is a website specifically designed to use Free Fire redeem codes, and players can only claim all the codes through it. The link for the Rewards Redemption Site has been given below:

Website: Click here

Using Free Fire redeem code to obtain rewards

Step 1: To use any redeem code, the user should visit the rewards redemption website through the link given above.

Step 2: Once the site has loaded, they must sign in to their existing Free Fire account through the associated platform. The available means include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After logging in, gamers have to copy the code in the text field. Click on the confirm button.

Tap on the confirm button after pasting the redeem code

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, revealing the name of the rewards. They may press OK.

The rewards are generally sent to the accounts within 24 hours of a successful redemption. These items can be claimed through the in-game mail section.

Server restriction and errors

One of the errors that the users face

It is important to note that the Free Fire redeem codes have a particular server restriction which means that they cannot be used worldwide. Therefore, any outside user will face this error, stating that the code cannot be claimed in their region.

Additionally, there is a specific duration for using these redeem codes to obtain the rewards. After the expiration date, players will run into this error:

“Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed.”

