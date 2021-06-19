Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

The popularity of Free Fire on platforms such as YouTube has enabled players to create and stream content in multiple languages. Tonde Gamer is a prominent name in the Free Fire community as he has been creating content for a long time.

He has over 3.56 million subscribers and is known for his fantastic gameplay. His channel has grown considerably in the last year, considering he had only 985k subscribers at the same time last year.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914. Tonde Gamer's stats as of June 19th, 2021, are

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has contested in 15312 squad matches and stood victorious in 6168 of those, adding up to a win ratio of 40.28%. He has secured 58555 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 6.40.

The internet star has 1416 Booyahs in 6830 duo matches, retaining a win rate of 20.73%. In the process, he has eliminated 26454 foes sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The YouTuber has featured in 3277 solo matches and remained unbeaten on 276 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 8.42%. With a K/D ratio of 2.26, he has 6793 kills.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 443 squad matches and bettered his foes in 131 of them, coming down to a win percentage of 29.57%. He has bagged 2233 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.16.

The content creator has made 48 appearances in duo matches and stood victorious on nine occasions, adding up to a win ratio of 18.75%. He has notched 194 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.97.

The broadcaster has competed in 21 solo matches and has a win tally of two games, securing a win ratio of 9.52%. He has 128 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 6.74.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Tonde Gamer's earnings as per Social Blade

As reported by Social Blade, Tonde Gamer's estimated YouTube income is around $14.5K - $231.6K. His yearly estimates are in the range of $173.7K - $2.8M..

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer began creating content on his YouTube channel back in February 2019. In around two years, he has uploaded more than 872 videos. This has netted him more than 481 million views in total.

As per Social Blade, he has earned more than 160k subscribers and over 57 million views combined over the last 30 days.

This link will redirect the users to Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Tonde Gamer's official handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

