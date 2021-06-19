Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (June 19th): Free Cupid Scar as reward

Unlike other battle royale titles, gun skins in Garena Free Fire, along with boasting an aesthetic value, have enhanced attributes that provide a competitive edge on the playing field.

Since purchasing in-game currency isn't feasible for all, users tend to look for methods to obtain them without spending diamonds. Fortunately, redeem codes have become one of the best alternatives to procure such skins for free.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 19th)

Cupid Scar

Redeem code: YXY3EGTLHGJX

Rewards: Cupid Scar (7d)

The deadline for using this redeem code is June 19th, 2021, 12:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30), after which it will expire and no longer work. An error message will appear during the redemption process stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

Note: This code is only usable by users from India servers. The rewards will not be available to players from any other region. They will receive a message stating that the code cannot be used in their area.

How to use the Free Fire redeem code

Users should follow the following steps to redeem the code:

Step 1: They should first proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site (click here) since most of the game's codes can be redeemed from this webpage.

Users have to sign in using one of the available methods

Step 2: Once users are on the website, they can log in with one of the available options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID.

Guest users don't have the option to claim rewards to collect the rewards.

Enter the redeem code and press confirm button

Step 3: Once they have signed in, players must directly paste the redeem code provided above.

Step 4: They may click on the confirm button. A dialog box will appear informing whether the redemption was successful or not.

It will take less than 24 hours for the gun skin to show up in their accounts, and items can be collected from the in-game section. The skin can then be equipped from the weapon section.

