Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Mohamed Ali, aka Mr Ali, is a professional Free Fire athlete for MCES Africa. He also creates content on YouTube and has a subscriber count of 1.24 million on the streaming platform. He has gained over 454k views on his videos in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and other details.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID is 47218299. His stats as of today (June 18th, 2021) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali’s lifetime stats

Mr Ali has played 15542 squad games and has triumphed in 2461 of them, making his win rate 15.83%. He killed 47628 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.64 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1674 duo matches and has won on 246 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.69%. He has 4305 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Mr Ali has also played 3636 squad games and has secured 376 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.34%. He bagged 7752 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.38 in this mode.

Also read: "If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

Ranked stats

Mr Ali’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Mr Ali has played 144 squad matches and has won 44 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.55%. With 800 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Mr Ali’s earnings

Mr Ali's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Mr Ali’s monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $114 and $1.8K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is said to be between $1.4K and $21.8K.

Mr Ali’s YouTube channel

The first video on Mr Ali’s channel was released in March 2019. He has grown immensely since then, becoming one of the top content creators in the Middle East.

Mr Ali currently has 204 videos and 91 million views on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Mr Ali’s social media handles

Here are the links to Mr Ali’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Booyah: Click here

Also read: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh