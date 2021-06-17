FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Sandeep Panwar, who is known as FF Antaryami in the Free Fire community, is a renowned gaming content creator.

The Uttarakhand-based player is known for his Free Fire challenge videos on YouTube. He has accumulated 2.76 million subscribers and 377 million views on his channel.

This article takes a look at FF Antaryami’s Free Fire stats, YouTube channel details and more.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. His Free Fire stats as of June 17th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 11100 squad games and has triumphed in 2307 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.78%. He has 31227 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The YouTuber has won 428 of the 4721 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 9.06%. With 13605 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17 in this mode.

FF Antaryami has also played 3829 solo games and has emerged victorious on 299 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.80%. He has 8485 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

FF Antaryami has 69 Booyahs in 295 ranked squad games this season, making his win rate 23.38%. He bagged 1307 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.78 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 465 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 21 of them, maintaining a win rate of 4.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has 1331 frags in these matches.

FF Antaryami has played 12 ranked solo matches but is yet to register a win. He racked up 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.25 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

FF Antaryami’s earnings

Antaryami's income as per Social Blade

As reported by Social Blade, FF Antaryami's estimated monthly earnings are in the range of $8.4K and $135.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be between $101.3K and $1.6M.

FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on FF Antaryami's channel was posted back in January 2020. Since then, he has uploaded 340 videos and accumulated 377 million views.

As per Social Blade, FF Antaryami has bagged 200k subscribers and 33.77 million views in the last 30 days.

Here is the link to his YouTube channel.

FF Antaryami’s social media handles

The links provided below will redirect readers to FF Antaryami's official social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh