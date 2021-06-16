Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Raistar is one of the most famous names in the Indian Free Fire community and is known for his skillful gameplay. Additionally, he has a YouTube channel with the same name where he posts highlights and montages.

His channel has grown from 562k to 4.8 million subscribers in less than a year, which is more than 750% growth.

This article provides users with an overview of Raistar’s Free Fire stats as of June 16th.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250. Raistar’s stats as of today (June 16th) are:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has competed in 15859 squad matches and has clinched 2677 of those, resulting in a win ratio of 16.88%. Furthermore, with 52344 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.97.

He has 705 Booyahs in 4478 duo games, ensuring a win percentage of 15.74%. The content creator has 14355 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The streamer has participated in 3526 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 401 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 11.37%. He has 10744 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has won three of the 25 ranked squad matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 12%. He has secured 60 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The broadcaster is yet to play any other matches in the current ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Raistar's earnings as per Social Blade

As reported by Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly earnings are approximately $3.3K - $52.1K. In the meantime, the yearly estimates are around $39.1K - $625.2K.

YouTube channel

Raistar started his journey as a content creator on YouTube in late 2019 and, since then, has scaled new heights. He has amassed 4.8 million subscribers and 103 million views with just over 30 videos.

In the last 30 days, he has accumulated 420K subscribers and more than 13 million views.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

This link will redirect players to Raistar’s Instagram handle.

