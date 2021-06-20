SWAM's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Joy Sahu, otherwise known as SWAM in the Indian Free Fire community, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. The player began his YouTube journey just last year and currently has more than 1.33 million subscribers.

He regularly creates a wide range of videos related to Free Fire and has accumulated more than 113 million views on his channel.

The article provides readers with an overview of his Free Fire ID.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 260224918. His stats as of June 20th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

SWAM has contested in 11606 squad matches and has bagged 2012 wins, adding up to a win ratio of 17.33%. In the process, he has eliminated around 26916 foes, adding up to a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The YouTuber has 410 Booyahs in 3541 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 11.57%. With 7068 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Besides this, he has played 2491 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 276 of those, sustaining a win ratio of 11.07%. As a result, SWAM has secured 5793 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Ranked stats

SWAM has 54 first-place finishes in 276 squad matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 19.56%. In addition, he has registered 657 kills adding up to a K/D ratio of 2.96.

He has participated in 44 duo games and clinched 2 of those, ensuring a win rate of 4.54%. With 55 kills, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 1.31.

SWAM has competed in 6 solo matches and has bettered his foes on a single occasion, approximating a win rate of 16.67%. In addition, he has notched 39 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

SWAM's earnings as per Social Blade.

The Social Blade reports that SWAM's monthly income varies from $5.8K to $92.3K. Additionally, his yearly earnings are expected to be between $69.2K and $1.1M.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on SWAM’s YouTube channel came out back in August 2020, around ten months back. Since then, the content creator has witnessed massive growth. At the moment, he has 212 videos and 113 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 130 thousand subscribers and 23.06 million views.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

The links provided below will redirect the user to SWAM's official handles

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here

